Papp L Roy & Associates Invests $220,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

WPM opened at $52.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

