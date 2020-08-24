Papp L Roy & Associates Invests $247,000 in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627,221 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $701,816,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 103.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,796,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,117,000 after buying an additional 4,988,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,435,000 after buying an additional 4,828,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,929,000 after buying an additional 2,238,236 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

