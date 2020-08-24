Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 6,918 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in General Electric were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after buying an additional 7,346,879 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after buying an additional 10,403,515 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,612,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,585,000 after purchasing an additional 367,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,325,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,371 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

