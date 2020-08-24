Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 155,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.40. 25,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,776. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.24. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $586,230 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.