Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys 5,100 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 637.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $207.36. 164,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,122. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.98 and a 200-day moving average of $175.06. The stock has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,152.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $210.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,957 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,513.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total transaction of $3,441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 759,912 shares of company stock valued at $143,843,531. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.76.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

