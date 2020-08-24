Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,558 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,053,000 after buying an additional 2,887,037 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,085,000 after buying an additional 2,600,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.98. 234,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,575,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

