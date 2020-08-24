Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.74. 178,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,841,372. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

