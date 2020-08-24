Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Strycker View Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $7,621,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 113.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

NYSE GS traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.70. 72,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

