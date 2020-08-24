Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,236,818,000 after buying an additional 1,926,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,534,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $978,720,000 after acquiring an additional 79,936 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,478,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,102,182,000 after purchasing an additional 161,060 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Cigna by 40.0% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $746,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,414,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,354 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,139,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Foss purchased 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,761.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,407 shares of company stock worth $49,672,819 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.92.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

