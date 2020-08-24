Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.41. 39,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.88. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The firm has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

