Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after acquiring an additional 907,397 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.32. 456,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,030,476. The firm has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

