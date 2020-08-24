Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 6,150.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,126,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,659,000 after buying an additional 2,092,291 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $294,288,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,281,000 after buying an additional 1,179,970 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,568,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,196,000 after buying an additional 576,402 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 827,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 566,743 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,867. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.88.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,593,810 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

