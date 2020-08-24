Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 712,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.6% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 168.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 388.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,684,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $3.94 on Monday, reaching $159.23. 27,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,549. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.01. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

