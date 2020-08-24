Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after buying an additional 7,043,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,555,000 after buying an additional 4,008,563 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 88.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,317,000 after buying an additional 2,934,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Prologis by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,494,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,868 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.58. The company had a trading volume of 36,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,788. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

