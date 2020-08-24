Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Exelon by 68.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,901 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Exelon by 37.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,814 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 47,967 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Exelon by 75.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Exelon by 25.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 185,481 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 193,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,375. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

