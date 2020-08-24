Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.9% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 542,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 149,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.00. 647,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,496,604. The company has a market cap of $211.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

