Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,582.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,362. The company has a market cap of $1,071.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,591.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,509.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,380.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.