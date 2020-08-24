Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,739,378,000 after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,718,000 after purchasing an additional 96,864 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,677,000 after buying an additional 2,936,392 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after buying an additional 448,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $281.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $289.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.39. The firm has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

