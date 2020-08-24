Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $257.72 on Monday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

