Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $323,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $1,475,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 77.3% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 42,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $202.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.95. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $202.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.35.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

