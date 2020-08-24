Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $326,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 23.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,408,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,964,548,000 after buying an additional 205,399 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,971,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,109,196,000 after purchasing an additional 97,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,434,000 after purchasing an additional 629,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,727,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,825,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

NOC opened at $337.86 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.