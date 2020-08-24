Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $327,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $140.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average of $120.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

