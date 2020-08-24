Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded Parsley Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

PE opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.12. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $3,636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at $112,845,514.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200 over the last 90 days. 19.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 122.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 500.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.