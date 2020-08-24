Peninsula Wealth LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Paypal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 49.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 340.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,381 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.81. 172,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.02. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $204.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

