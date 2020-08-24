Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.54. Pentair posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

NYSE PNR traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,234. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.41. Pentair has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 48.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

