Photon One Day Volume Reaches $6.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Photon has a market cap of $88,987.08 and $6.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Photon has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,763.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.54 or 0.03430541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.19 or 0.02492496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00531910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00793942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.48 or 0.00684159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00058043 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 35,562,831,051 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Photon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

