Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 149,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE PCN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.62. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,770. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,470,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,684,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 48,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000.

About Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

