Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 25th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. China Renaissance Securities lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $33.40 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.16.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $83.71. 151,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,725,346. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 75.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

