Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Twitter (NASDAQ:TWTR) Financial Contrast

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

This table compares Pintec Technology and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A Twitter -32.54% -12.17% -8.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Twitter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pintec Technology and Twitter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Twitter 4 25 10 0 2.15

Twitter has a consensus price target of $34.97, indicating a potential downside of 10.92%. Given Twitter’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Twitter is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Pintec Technology has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twitter has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pintec Technology and Twitter’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $184.61 million 0.19 -$130.13 million N/A N/A Twitter $3.46 billion 8.98 $1.47 billion $1.99 19.73

Twitter has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Summary

Twitter beats Pintec Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a strategic cooperation agreement with China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation to develop digital lending technologies in China; a strategic partnership with Best Wonder Co. Ltd. to develop digital lending solutions to support small and micro-sized enterprises; and a partnership with China UnionPay Merchant Services Co., Ltd. to develop customized digital lending solutions to serve small and micro-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company operates in the United States and internationally. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.