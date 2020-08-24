Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $102.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.72. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $178,949.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at $896,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

