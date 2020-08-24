Piper Sandler Boosts NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Price Target to $17.00

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NCNA. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued an average rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuCana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. NuCana has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 8.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 18.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 2,256.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 74,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 16.4% in the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

