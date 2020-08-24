Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised Plains GP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Plains GP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Plains GP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.77.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

