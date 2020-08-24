Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Given “Market Perform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.50.

Shares of Premier Oil stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Premier Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

