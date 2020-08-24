Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 73.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,788. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.