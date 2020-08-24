ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.10

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 130.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

