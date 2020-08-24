ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.33

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.33 and last traded at $97.26, with a volume of 318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.89.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QLD)

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.