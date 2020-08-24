ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $147.55

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.55 and last traded at $147.07, with a volume of 247017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

