ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.88

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 2128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the first quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 495.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the first quarter valued at about $362,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.