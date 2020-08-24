ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.51

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 23493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 8,330.1% in the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,116,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,744 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at $6,490,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 146.0% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 410,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 243,659 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 439.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 195,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 159,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 1,591.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 163,841 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

