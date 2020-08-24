PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.78

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.78 and last traded at $47.46, with a volume of 25990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after purchasing an additional 580,162 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,503 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,536,000 after purchasing an additional 98,208 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 15.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,070,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,859,000 after purchasing an additional 529,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,080,000 after purchasing an additional 854,095 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

