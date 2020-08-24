QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $113,476,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.11. The company had a trading volume of 183,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,106,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.54. The company has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

