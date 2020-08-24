RChain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $252,725.00 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One RChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, AirSwap, Bilaxy and Bitinka. RChain has a market cap of $17.43 million and approximately $252,725.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.42 or 0.01754811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00191898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00156430 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, BitMart, ChaoEX, Bitinka, AirSwap, Bilaxy, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

