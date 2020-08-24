Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Diageo (DGE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diageo (LON: DGE):

8/18/2020 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,750 ($35.95) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,800 ($36.61) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,000 ($39.22) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,960 ($38.70) price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.61) price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,750 ($35.95) to GBX 2,900 ($37.91). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 2,750 ($35.95) price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,600 ($33.99) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($35.30) price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 3,845 ($50.27) price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 3,190 ($41.70) price target on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,400 ($31.38) to GBX 2,700 ($35.30). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 3,270 ($42.75) price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.22) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,900 ($37.91).

7/7/2020 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 3,150 ($41.18) to GBX 3,190 ($41.70). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,400 ($31.38) to GBX 2,610 ($34.12). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,220 ($42.10) price target on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Diageo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

7/1/2020 – Diageo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,230 ($42.23) to GBX 3,220 ($42.10). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Shares of LON:DGE traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,590 ($33.86). The company had a trading volume of 3,031,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,726.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,756.52. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.50). The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a GBX 42.47 ($0.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 116.86%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,572 ($33.63) per share, with a total value of £8,281.84 ($10,827.35). Insiders bought 331 shares of company stock valued at $853,262 in the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

