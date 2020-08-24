Reviewing Citigroup (NYSE:C) and OptimumBank (NYSE:OPHC)

Citigroup (NYSE:C) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Citigroup alerts:

77.3% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of OptimumBank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citigroup and OptimumBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 3 18 0 2.77 OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citigroup currently has a consensus target price of $73.45, indicating a potential upside of 48.98%. Given Citigroup’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citigroup and OptimumBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $103.45 billion 0.99 $19.40 billion $7.58 6.50 OptimumBank $5.36 million 1.41 -$1.10 million N/A N/A

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Volatility & Risk

Citigroup has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 13.64% 7.40% 0.62% OptimumBank -19.55% -16.17% -0.83%

Summary

Citigroup beats OptimumBank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate and consumer loans, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,410 branches in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.