Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) CMO Sells $155,428.00 in Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $155,428.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,720.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $115,140.00.

NYSE RBA opened at $63.07 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barrington Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

