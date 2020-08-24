Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $57,000. AXA lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 28.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $207.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,122. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $210.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,152.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.76.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 759,912 shares of company stock worth $143,843,531. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

