Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Sells 31,442 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.80. 196,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,593,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average is $101.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

