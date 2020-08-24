Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,215,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 12.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $82,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,395 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,576 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,381,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,800 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,923,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,179,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,701,000 after purchasing an additional 964,094 shares during the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RY. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.70.

RY stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.83. 12,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.68.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.7839 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

