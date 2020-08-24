RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) CEO Sells $3,302,910.00 in Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at $83,569,212.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:RPM opened at $85.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

RPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 770,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,594,000 after acquiring an additional 281,172 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 442.0% during the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 174,308 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 799,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,516 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth $19,249,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,610,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.