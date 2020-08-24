salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 37,496 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,577 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 636.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.76.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,122. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $210.11. The stock has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,152.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $74,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total value of $3,070,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,603,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,601,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 759,912 shares of company stock worth $143,843,531. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.